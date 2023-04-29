Falcons draft picks 2023: All of Atlanta’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons finished last season with a 7-10 record, their fifth-straight losing season. Marcus Mariota started the first 13 games at quarterback before going down with a knee injury and was released this offseason. Desmond Ridder, who the Falcons selected in the third round of last year’s draft, started the final four games. One bright spot of last season was RB Tyler Allgeier, a fifth-round pick in 2022, who rushed for 1,035 yards as a rookie last year.

In March, Atlanta brought in Taylor Heinicke on a two-year deal to compete with Ridder for the starting QB job this year. Heinicke started 24 games over the previous two seasons with Washington, posting a 12-11-1 record in that span.

Atlanta has seven total picks in this year’s draft, with their first pick coming in at No. 8 overall. It is the second-straight year the Falcons have the eighth overall pick, selecting WR Drake London at No. 8 last year. The Falcons traded a fifth-round pick this year to Detroit in April in exchange for CB Jeff Okudah, who the Lions selected with the third overall pick in 2020.

Atlanta Falcons 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 8 – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Round 2: No. 38 (from LV) – Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

Round 3: No. 75 – Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

Round 4: No. 110 (from TEN)

Round 4: No. 113

Round 7: No. 224 (from LV)

Round 7: No. 225

