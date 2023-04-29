Jaguars pick Parker Washington after his sister’s team passed on him eight times

Getty Images

The Jaguars selected receiver Parker Washington with the 185th overall pick.

He is the sixth Penn State player drafted, following cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (Steelers, No. 32), tight end Brenton Strange (Jaguars, No. 61), offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (Texans, No. 62), safety Ji’Ayir Brown (49ers, No. 87) and quarterback Sean Clifford (Packers, No. 149).

It was later than Washington was projected to go, and with no thanks to his sister’s team.

Ashton Washington is the Bears’ player personnel coordinator, and Chicago passed on her brother eight times before the Jaguars finally selected him, as Michael DiRocco of ESPN pointed out.

Ashton and Parker previously faced off on opposite sides when Ashton was on the Illinois staff in 2020 and Parker was at Penn State. Their cousin, Joshua Dobbs, is a quarterback with the Browns who made his first two career starts last season for the Titans.

Parker Washington played 87.5 percent of his snaps in the slot. He missed the final three games of his junior season with a left ankle injury, which also sidelined him for most of the pre-draft process.

Washington left a year early, having caught 146 passes for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns in 32 games, 24 of which he started.