Jerry Jones: Ship hasn’t sailed on Ezekiel Elliott return

When the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott earlier this offseason, the team left the door open for a possible return and team owner Jerry Jones was asked if that remains the case on Saturday.

The Cowboys drafted Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round to go with Tony Pollard, Ronald Jones, Malik Davis, and Rico Dowdle in their backfield, but Jones said that neither the addition of the former Kansas State back nor any other moves they’ve made preclude Elliott coming back to Dallas.

“No, no no,” Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “Not at all. That ship hasn’t sailed yet. We haven’t made a decision. “Nothing we did today changes that.”

Outside of sharing a list of teams that interest him, Elliott hasn’t been tied with any teams since being released by the Cowboys and the lack of other suitors makes it easy for Dallas to continue calling themselves an option without actually having to make a bid for Elliott’s services.