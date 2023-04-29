Jets draft picks 2023: All of the New York Jet’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York has officially begun following the quarterback’s trade to the Jets. The goal for the Jets is now to compete for a Super Bowl, despite holding the longest current playoff drought in the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL at 12 seasons.

Following the Rodgers’ trade, the Jets have just five picks in this year’s draft. They originally held the 13th overall pick but sent that to Green Bay in exchange for the Packers’ first rounder at No. 15. The Jets also sent Green Bay a second round pick (No. 42) and a sixth rounder (No. 207) in this week’s draft.

The Jets started last season 7-4 before closing the season on a six-game losing streak, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for a 12th straight season. In another tumultuous season in New York, the Jets used three different starting quarterbacks, with Zach Wilson starting nine games as both Joe Flacco and Mike White started four games each. Wilson, who the Jets selected with the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was demoted to third-string QB for parts of last season and could already be seeing his time in New York coming to an end.

In last year’s draft, the Jets had two picks in the top-10 and hit on both. CB Sauce Gardner, who was the 4th overall pick, was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, while WR Garrett Wilson, selected 10th overall, was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Jets became the first team since the 2017 New Orleans Saints to have a player win Rookie of the Year on both sides of the ball in the same season.

New York Jets 2023 NFL Draft picks:

New York Jets 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 15 (from GB) – Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State

Round 2: No. 43 – Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Round 4: No. 112

Round 5: No. 143

Round 5: No. 170 (from GB)

