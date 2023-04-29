Jim Irsay: If Anthony Richardson had been selected, I think we would’ve taken Will Levis

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay made it clear just how much he wanted quarterback Anthony Richards when speaking to reporters on Saturday afternoon.

But what if Richardson had not been on the board?

Apparently, the Colts were looking at another QB.

“I think we would have taken Will Levis,” Irsay said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We liked him.”

The Colts also could have traded down.

One of the enduring images from Thursday’s first round was Levis sitting in the green room as he ended up sliding out of the first round. Fortunately, he didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on Day Two, as the Titans traded up to get him.

But if a team other than Houston had acquired the No. 3 overall pick and selected Richardson, then Levis might not have stayed on the board until the second round. He also might be with a different team in the AFC South.

Instead, the Colts and Titans are set up to have Richardson and Levis compete two times a season for years to come.