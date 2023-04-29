Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Door is not closed on Kirk Cousins extension

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT
The Vikings were seen as a potential landing spot for a quarterback early in this year’s draft because Kirk Cousins is heading into the final year of his contract and they talked about an ideal situation of having his successor sit behind him for a year, but the team did not add a quarterback to the roster until they drafted Jaren Hall in the fifth round.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said on Saturday that he “can’t do that” when asked if he would say Hall is a potential heir to Cousins under center and he said “every option is open to us going forward” at quarterback. That includes a contract extension, which was something the two sides talked about earlier in the offseason without coming to an agreement.

“When you go into a contract negotiation, you’re trying to come up with solutions together” Adofo-Mensah said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “It’s not just what Kwesi wants or what the Vikings want or what Kirk wants. It’s what we can do together to ultimately put up that Lombardi. Sometimes you come to a place where you decide, ‘Hey, let’s talk later. This is a solution for now.’ That’s all that’s happened.”

Adofo-Mensah said Cousins “doesn’t need to do show anything to me” in order for the team to want to move forward with him beyond the 2023 season, but finding a price that works for everyone has thus far proven elusive and thoughts about what that means for the future will remain part of the conversation unless that changes.

11 responses to “Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Door is not closed on Kirk Cousins extension

  1. Queasy Mofo-of-MENSA makes Rick Spielman look like a genius. By all means, keep extending Cousins until he’s 50, the rest of the NFC North would much appreciate it.

  2. Not closed???? It needs to be slammed shut and then locked with a giant padlock so he can’t get back in.

  3. While Kwesi might be very intelligent in some ways, but if he extends Cousins then he is a fool. The check down on 4th and 8 with the season on the line should have proven once and for all to his foolish backers that Cousins can put up stats that look good on paper but when the lights get bright, he melts in the moment.

  6. I’ll be damned if I understand why Kirk Cousins is always bad mouthed. Minnesota has not had good pass protection since 1998 (Todd Steussie, Korie Stringer, Matt Birk, Randall McDaniel and David Dixon) a massive and bullying type of offensive line. People blame the last play against the Giants on Kirk Cousins, actually Kirk Cousins was under heavy duress the entire game and as anyone who has played quarterback knows when you’re under duress on 4th and 8 and you throw a pass to a tight end who’s only three yards downfield it’s because you don’t have a choice. Actually the question should be asked why did the tight end (Hockenson) run a 3 yard pattern on a 4th and 8 yards to go play. Anyway Kirk Cousins hopefully will get the offensive line play this year we’ve all been desperately seeking all these years-then I will judge him.

  7. What choice do they have? They haven’t groomed anybody for the future that I’m aware of. Draft a high-caliber player and train them behind the scenes while they observe and learn from a seasoned veteran for three years. It’s a winning formula. Too many teams lack that kind of foresight.

  8. The truth is all of the Vikings top three QB choices were gone by the 4th pick so unfortunately it look like Kirk is here to stay.

  9. I’m not sure how you can afford to have Cousins and Jefferson on the same team…

  10. I thought Kwesi was running this Draft , Not Rick Spielman !!!!!!! We needed More, Not more of the Same ……. You should Not be forced to Draft simply for the sake of making a Pick !!! Guaranteed this Kid does Not even make the club !!!!!!!!!!!!!

  11. cheeseisfattening gets to look forward to more of nothing, such as never having seen his favorite team win a Super Bowl and thankfully never will.

