Lions trade D’Andre Swift to Eagles

The Eagles have acquired another former Georgia Bulldog.

But this time, they didn’t draft him.

Philadelphia has traded for running back D'Andre Swift, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles and Lions will swap seventh-round picks and Philadelphia will send Detroit a 2025 fourth-round pick to complete the deal.

Swift had clearly fallen out of favor with the Lions, as the club had signed David Montgomery in free agency and drafted Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama in the first round on Thursday night.

Philadelphia lost Miles Sanders in free agency and now acquires a running back who’s demonstrated plenty of ability in his first three seasons. Swift has been at or around 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three seasons. Last year, he had 931 yards on 147 touches with eight touchdowns in 14 games. He tallied 542 yards rushing with five TDs and 48 catches for 389 yards with three TDs.

A second-round pick in 2020, Swift was not drafted by the current regime led by Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell and is entering the last year of his rookie deal.

The Eagles have been stockpiling former Georgia players over the last two years in the draft. Philadelphia selected a fifth Bulldog in the fourth round on Saturday, defensive back Kelee Ringo.