Mike Vrabel: Will Levis starts as No. 3, what happens will be up to the players

Getty Images

The Titans moved up to draft Will Levis with the 33rd overall pick of the draft on Friday night and General Manager Ran Carthon said after the pick that the team would have considered taking Levis at No. 11 if offensive lineman Peter Skoronski had not been available.

Given that eagerness to add Levis, one might imagine that he will be the No. 2 quarterback in Tennessee this season at the very least. According to head coach Mike Vrabel, he won’t be at that spot right off the bat.

Vrabel said at a press conference that Levis will be the No. 3 and that Malik Willis will be No. 2 behind Tannehill once the offseason program resumes on Monday. Vrabel said anything that happens from there will be based on how the players perform.

“What I’ve told them is whatever happens after that will be up to the players,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “That’s what it has always been here, and that’s what we always want it to be.”

If the Titans had much confidence that Willis could be the successor to Tannehill, they probably wouldn’t have made the move to add Levis so it won’t be a surprise if that pecking order changes fairly quickly in Tennessee.