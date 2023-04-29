Packers draft picks 2023: All of Green Bay’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

After winning 13 games in each of the first three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay went 8-9 last season, their first season with a losing record since 2018. The Packers still had a chance to reach the playoffs in the final game of the regular season but lost at home against Detroit in Week 18. Now, they enter the Jordan Love-era following Aaron Rodgers’ blockbuster trade to the Jets.

After weeks of speculation, Rodgers was finally traded to New York in a deal which saw Green Bay receive three draft picks this weekend: 13th overall in the first round along with a second round pick (No. 42) and a sixth rounder (No. 207). They also acquired a second round pick from the Jets next year, which could become a first if Rodgers plays more than 65% of snaps this season. In the deal, Green Bay sent New York their first round pick this year (No. 15) as well as a fifth-rounder this weekend (No. 170).

Jordan Love, who the Packers selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has served as Rodgers’ backup for the past three seasons and has just one career start, which came in November 2021.

The Packers had already lost two of Rodgers’ favorite targets this offseason as WR Allen Lazard signed with the Jets and TE Robert Tonyan signed with the Bears.

The Packers had already lost two of Rodgers' favorite targets this offseason as WR Allen Lazard signed with the Jets and TE Robert Tonyan signed with the Bears.

Green Bay Packers 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 13 (from NYJ) – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Round 2: No. 42 (from CLE through NYJ) – Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Round 2: No. 50 (from TB) – Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Round 3: No. 78 – Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

Round 4: No. 116

Round 5: No. 149

Round 6: No. 207 (from SF through HOU through NYJ)

Round 7: No. 232

Round 7: No. 235 (from DET through LAR)

Round 7: No. 242 (from JAX)

Round 7: No. 256

