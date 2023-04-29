Packers’ selection of Auburn kicker Anders Carlson signals end for Mason Crosby

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Auburn at Penn State
It was exactly 16 years ago that the Packers used a sixth-round pick on kicker Mason Crosby. They drafted Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round Saturday, likely signaling the end of Crosby’s long run in Green Bay.

Crosby, who remains a free agent, is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 1,918 points.

Carlson, the brother of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, made 12-of-17 attempts with a long of 46 yards in 2022. In five seasons, he converted 71.8 percent of his field goal tries with a long of 53 yards.

His career touchback rate on kickoffs with 61.4 percent.

The Packers signed kicker Parker White to a futures contract at the end of the 2022 season. White went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2021.

9 responses to “Packers’ selection of Auburn kicker Anders Carlson signals end for Mason Crosby

  3. cheeseisfattening says:
    12-of-17 attempts wow surprised green bay did not draft him higher

    —————————

    I bet he won’t try to sabotage games to get out of Green Bay like his brother did to get out of Minnesota.

  4. 72% FG percentage. 5-17 from 50+, 25-39 from 40-49 and 15-20 from 30-39…. NFL kicks are 33 yards. That’s worrisome. What were they thinking?

  5. Wait, I know kickers aren’t a glorious position. But is this guy a freak athlete they hope to turn into a super kicker like teams do with qbs? 12 for 17, and 71% on his career. Seems they could have scouted soccer players or rec league players and not used a draft pick for those numbers?

  6. 12-17. In the south. Sounds like a show-in for success in the cold. I like how they list team needs in the team section on ESPNs draft board when the team picks. I didn’t see GM listed for Green Bay though. Must be a typo.

  7. This is part of a purge. Goot’s getting rid of all of A-Rod’s buddies. Expect the roster to look way different by fall.

  8. Should have take Jake Moody but then again Gutt doesnt know talent he just picks people some garbage talent agent tells him to pick.

  9. If Gutt didnt prove this draft what I’ve known forever, he is the dumbest GM in football.
    Ya I’ll trade back and pass on real talent to get those great 5th and 6th rounders, yu betcha

