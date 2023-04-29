Patriots draft picks 2023: All of New England’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
New England has finished with a losing record while missing out on the playoffs in two of the past three seasons since Tom Brady left the team. Last year, New England finished in third place in the AFC East with an 8-9 record and did not reach the postseason.

After finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and being named to the Pro Bowl in 2021, QB Mac Jones took a step backwards in his sophomore season. Jones threw just 14 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions in his 14 starts as the entire offense struggled with Matt Patricia, a defensive specialist for most of his career, serving as the offensive play caller and de-facto offensive coordinator. After finishing 26th in the NFL in total offense last season, former Texans’ head coach Bill O’Brien was named the Patriots new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January. O’Brien, who previously spent five years on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England from 2007-2011, will be tasked with getting Jones and the offense back on track.

This offseason, New England signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (from KC) to give Mac Jones a top option at wide receiver, while also signing TE Mike Gesicki (from MIA). Last season, RB Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in receptions.

The Patriots’ first pick of this year’s draft is 14th overall, New England’s highest draft pick since selecting LB Jerod Mayo with the 10th pick in 2008. New England has six picks in the first four rounds of this year’s draft, including three picks in the fourth.

New England Patriots 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 17 (from PIT) – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Round 2: No. 46 – Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

Round 3: No. 76 (from CAR) – Marte Mapu, S, Sacramento State

Round 4: No. 107 (from LAR)

Round 4: No. 117

Round 4: No. 135

Round 6: No. 184 (from LV)

Round 6: No. 187 (from CAR)

Round 6: No. 192

Round 6: No. 210

Round 7: No. 245 (from BUF through ATL)

46 responses to “Patriots draft picks 2023: All of New England’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

  1. How about these paragraphs about the Patriots draft history under Belichick:

    Coach Bill Belichick came to the team in 2001 after leaving the New York Jets, Bill Parcels and new owner Woody Johnson at the alter. In the greatest draft pick trade in NFL history, owner Bob Kraft traded the team’s first round draft pick to the Jets to secure the rights to Belichick.

    Belichick, as head coach and GM, drafted arguably the best player in NFL history, Tom Brady, in the 6th round and who excelled under Belichick’s tutelage. Belichick also drafted NFL greats Rob Gronkowski, Devin McCourty, Mathew Slater, Vince Wilfork, Logan Mankins, Chandler Jones, Julian Edelman, and Jerod Mayo. Belichick traded draft picks for NFL greats Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Mike Vrabel, and Corey Dillion.

    After a couple of years of relatively weak drafts, the Patriots have had two solid draft years and have 11 picks this year.

  2. Pat’s strength in this draft will come out of the 4th round. They’re great at these picks.. Not sure what or who they’ll pick in the 1st and 2nd rounds though….

    Questions to Mr. Tigerlilac above: Wasn’t Julian Edelman an undrafted free agent I thought?

  3. Edelman was drafted in the 7th round.

    A college QB. On his draft day call, Belichick told him he didn’t know what position Julien would play, he just knew he could play football. He was right.

  4. Your team has drafted like crap the last 5-6 years. It’s like a blind squirrel finding a nut every few years. Bellacheat only got Brady as an after thought otherwise he would have taken a lot sooner. Can’t draft a wr to save his life.

  5. Tom Brady is nothing more than a nice little system QB with a little arm, suspended for cheating with ZERO rings to his name that he won for his teammates instead of the other way around and of course ZERO winning seasons without elite coaching.

    Bill drafts Chad Pennington or Marc Bulger the outcome is the same with multiple titles. And WITHOUT a jealous QB who cheated because he couldn’t stand fans loving Peyton Manning’s game a lot more than a guy throwing 2 yard passes with his weak little arm all day and the media calling that great. Tommy should have worked a lot harder on that noodle arm if he did fans would give him the respect the cult is demanding. It’s that simple.

  6. Edelman was drafted in the 7th round.

    A college QB. On his draft day call, Belichick told him he didn’t know what position Julien would play, he just knew he could play football. He was right.

    ++++++++++++++

    Did it ever occur to you that the garbage must also thought N’Keal Harry could play football? Even Rich Kotite picked two good players in just TWO seasons.

  7. With Brady, there were so many cheap short slot receivers who became top playmakers.

    Before and after Brady， NONE.

    And the fans of the garbage still try to convince themselves that the garbage had magic wand.

    BTW, name another HC who had coached 10 years didn’t select more great players?

  10. It started with Kraft, he brought in BB who acquired Brady(4th QB just after giving Bledsoe a HUGE new contract)…. Those 3 became the PERFECT STORM…the likes of which may not be seen again…a thing of beauty that was devastating to all other fan bases & obviously has left mental scars on many that still post here….what a ride that was!!!!
    Looking forward to seeing what Mac can do now that pieces are being put in place around him… obviously it will soon be the younger Kraft, Jerod Mayo & Mac running the show…more exciting times on the horizon!!!
    Go Pats!!!

  11. Need to trade down from 1st round and acquire more picks. The Patriots are rebuilding and need as many picks as possible.

  13. With Brady, there were so many cheap short slot receivers who became top playmakers.

    Before and after Brady， NONE.
    ==========

    It cost Belichick a 2nd rounder to acquire Welker. He will get into the HOF at some point, he defined the position.

    Troy Brown preceded Tom Brady…. by 8 years. 2000 was his breakout season. Before Brady took over as the starter.

    I seem to recall Perkins having really good success with Michael Timpson and Vincent Brisby…. Shawn Jefferson.. WELL before Brady.

  14. BTW, name another HC who had coached 10 years didn’t select more great players?
    ==========

    Can you even name 10 guys that earned the right be head coach/GM ?

  15. Troy Brown preceded Tom Brady…. by 8 years. 2000 was his breakout season. Before Brady took over as the starter.

    +++++++++++

    Like you don’t know what correlation means, you don’t know that in general, a #3 receiver will get more yards if the #2 receiver leaves.

  16. “name another HC who had coached 10 years didn’t select more great players”

    General managers do the drafting.
    Coaches coach.

    Bill’s position as both is out of the ordinary.

  17. Coaches coach.

    ++++++++++++

    Name a player under him in Browns or Patriots without Brady became or will become Browns HOF or Patriots HOF.

    Ty law and Seymour would still be HOF without Brady. AND without Belichick.

  18. Like you don’t know what correlation means, you don’t know that in general, a #3 receiver will get more yards if the #2 receiver leaves.
    ==========

    You admitted to not knowing who Ray Perkins is.

    So I guess we’ll call it even?

  19. Lol, what makes it even?

    I didn’t watch much football until I realized how great Brady was after 2002 season. Knowing Terry Glenn and Curtis Martin is not enough?

  20. Ty law and Seymour would still be HOF without Brady. AND without Belichick.
    =========

    Seymour gets in… standing on the back of his 3 years with the Raiders?

    Ty Law does not get in without the Super Bowls he won with Belichick, or the SB XXXVI pick 6

  21. I didn’t watch much football until I realized how great Brady was after 2002 season.
    ============

    ztoa says:
    April 27, 2023 at 2:04 pm

    “With Brady, there were so many cheap short slot receivers who became top playmakers.

    Before and after Brady， NONE.”

    Keep your LOLs to yourself from now on.

  22. Ty Law does not get in without the Super Bowls he won with Belichick.

    ++++++++

    Ty Law does not get in without the Super Bowls he won with Brady, not Belichick’s defense that could be trusted in 4th quarter.

  24. Ty Law does not get in without the Super Bowls he won with Brady, not Belichick’s defense that could be trusted in 4th quarter.
    =========

    SB XXXVI

    Ty Law – 6 points
    Tom Brady – 6 points

  25. Lol, again, the point is that no other QB would be able to do what Brady did with that cheap squad, hence no SB. It really doesn’t matter how much Brady’s offense did. 20%,30%，doesn’t matter.

  26. Brady threw to a HOF receiver 2007-2019

    My franchise hasn’t had a HOF WR since 1986

  27. Lol, don’t tell me that other teams wouldn’t pick davante Adam over Gronk, don’t tell me a healthy Greg Jennings was not better that injured Gronk.

    Gronk was the best only when he was fully healthy. The reason Pats lost the 2nd SB to Giants was because he was injured.

    BTW, he was super slow, and wouldn’t be able to help your QB much

    Remember his catch at 5 yard line in 2019 SB against Rams? With Kelce or Kittle, it would be a direct TD.

  28. Lol, don’t tell me that other teams wouldn’t pick davante Adam over Gronk, don’t tell me a healthy Greg Jennings was not better that injured Gronk.
    ==========

    I’ll have to tell you the facts, since you aren’t aware of them..

    Adams (GB) – 669 rec, 8121 yards, 73 tds

    Jennings (GB) – 425 rec, 6537 yards, 53 tds

    Gronk (NE) – 521 rec, 7861 yards, 79 tds

    Gronk V Jennings… no contest. Jennings was injured as often as Gronk.

    Sure, there are some teams that would take Adams over Gronk. But the production is very similar.

    Adams was a zero his first two seasons, and was widely rumored to be a fringe roster guy until he came on strong in 2016. Gronk was a force from the start of his career.

  29. .. and its pretty rare to see a “super slow” guy average 15 yards/reception

  30. .. and its pretty rare to see a “super slow” guy average 15 yards/reception

    +++++++++++++++++++++++

    During Brady’s era, you often saw Pats receivers wide open, didn’t you?

    I told you it was because of the TIME Brady threw the balls. If those slot receivers benefitted it, so did Gronk.

  31. Adams was a zero his first two seasons,

    ++++++++++++++++++++

    LOL, Rodgers didn’t practice with his new receivers, and he had Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb. Know what it means?

    BTW, check the size of ALL his WR (except Cobb), Rodgers had lot of tall receivers in endzone for him to toss the balls up.

  32. 2015 –

    Jordy Nelson shredded his knee in preseason, their best receiver, BY FAR.

    Adams was counted on to step up and fill the void. As Jennings had done as Driver declined. As Nelson had done when Jennings left.

    Adams 2015 – 50 rec, 483 yards, 9.7 yds/rec, 1 td

    Everyone believed he would be cut in training camp 2016, and rightfully so. He was AWFUL early on, as I said.

    But yeah, I can see how all this is Rodgers fault………

  33. Gronk was the best only when he was fully healthy. The reason Pats lost the 2nd SB to Giants was because he was injured.
    ============

    Interesting.

    Kinda goes against your belief that Brady can win with anyone……….

  34. Adams 2015 – 50 rec, 483 yards, 9.7 yds/rec, 1 td

    ++++++++++++++++

    and started only 12 games, and Packers won only 10 games, and Rodgers threw only 3800 yards.

    If he had practiced in offseason more with his new receivers, he would have thrown 4000 yards.

    What? you believe McCarthy developed Davante Adam? Don’t be ridiculous.

  35. Kinda goes against your belief that Brady can win with anyone……….

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Never said that. Just that Brady needed least to win, far less than Rodgers did to produce top offense, scored 24 or more in playoff and deliver when game was on the line.

    That allowed BeliCHEAP to build the team in a way no other coaches could.

  36. Adams was a major disappointment early on.

    Complete, total, 100% indisputable fact.

    But keep on exposing how little you know.

  37. Never said that. Just that Brady needed least to win
    =========

    Didn’t win with the best offense of all-time 2007

    Didn’t win with his 3 other top 10 scoring offenses all-time, 2010-2012

  38. Adams was a major disappointment early on.

    Complete, total, 100% indisputable fact.

    ++++++++++++++++++++

    Of course if Rodgers doesn’t look at his 2nd or 3rd option.

  39. Just that Brady needed least to win, far less than Rodgers did to produce top offense
    ==========

    Brady threw to a HOFr from 2007-end of his Patriot career.

    Spare me the no weapons nonsense.

  40. Of course if Rodgers doesn’t look at his 2nd or 3rd option.
    ==========

    Adams was counted on to be the #1 receiver 2015 with Nelson injured, as you were told earlier.

  41. Brady threw to a HOFr from 2007-end of his Patriot career.

    Spare me the no weapons nonsense.

    +++++++++++++++++

    LOL, of course he couldn’t win when he played like Peyton but didn’t even have 2.5 seconds in pocket

    I never said DA was #1 in 2015.

  42. What? you believe McCarthy developed Davante Adam? Don’t be ridiculous.
    ==========

    Wonder how many Surfaces Brady would have destroyed playing for McCarthy? Instead of 1 per week it probably would have been 3 per game.

    My Microsoft stock would have skyrocketed.

  43. What are you trying to say? Brady was not a GOD?

    I agree, just think it is funny that you people then conclude that BeliCHEAP is the GOAT.

  44. Doesn’t seem to have the pick they got last night from Pittsburg in the 4th listed.

  45. After reading these posts, I stand by my comment above at 4/27 @ 2:19 more so than before…. Many here are completely mentally scarred due to Kraft, BB, & Brady being the perfect storm that devastated the NFL for 20 years…. WOW, just wow on the above arguing….

  46. Many here are completely mentally scarred

    ++++++++

    Hahaha, you people were the driving force behind Belichick that drove Brady out. you better pray that Patriots will make playoff, otherwise it will be a taboo in Boston.

