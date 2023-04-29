Patriots select punter Bryce Baringer after taking kicker Chad Ryland earlier

Posted by Charean Williams on April 29, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT
Michigan State v Rutgers
Getty Images

No team drafts specialists more often than the Patriots.

New England became the first team since the 2000 Raiders to select both a kicker and a punter in the same draft. In 2000, the Raiders selected kicker Sebastian Janikowski in the first round and punter Shane Lechler in the fifth round, and both played 18 seasons.

On Saturday, the Patriots selected Maryland kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round and Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer in the sixth round.

New England now has drafted six specialists since 2010.

Baringer, the No. 192 overall pick, is the first punter off the board in 2023.

He averaged 46.0 yards on 161 career punts, including a 49.0 average in 2022.

  5. The 9ers have learned from Bill, and and took the top kicker, Jake Moody, aka “Money.” But Ryland, having kicked in cold weather at E Mich, has potential. They got the top punter, which is good as well. Punting was an abject disaster last season, and being unable to try 50+ yard FG’s (which Ryland is somewhat successful with, but not “money”) hurt them in games as well, forcing them to make different offensive and defensive decisions based on their inability to quite get into FG range at critical moments. Hopefully they work out well and they become Adam Vinatieri/Ryan Allen 2.0’s.

