Patriots select punter Bryce Baringer after taking kicker Chad Ryland earlier

No team drafts specialists more often than the Patriots.

New England became the first team since the 2000 Raiders to select both a kicker and a punter in the same draft. In 2000, the Raiders selected kicker Sebastian Janikowski in the first round and punter Shane Lechler in the fifth round, and both played 18 seasons.

On Saturday, the Patriots selected Maryland kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round and Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer in the sixth round.

New England now has drafted six specialists since 2010.

Baringer, the No. 192 overall pick, is the first punter off the board in 2023.

He averaged 46.0 yards on 161 career punts, including a 49.0 average in 2022.