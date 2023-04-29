Raiders get second pick of fourth round in trade up with Texans

Getty Images

Day Three of the 2023 NFL draft hasn’t started yet, but the top two picks have already been traded.

Minutes after the Saints traded up with the Bears to get the first pick in the fourth round, the Raiders have traded up to the second pick of the fourth round, No. 104 overall.

The deal consists of the Texans trading the 104th and 203rd picks in the draft to the Raiders for the 109th and 174th picks.

It’s unclear who the Raiders are planning to draft at No. 104, but they apparently have a specific player in mind — and apparently have a reason to be confident that the player they want isn’t the player the Saints traded up to draft.

We’ll hear those two picks when the fourth round starts, in just a few minutes.