Saints will make the first pick of Day 3 after trading for Bears’ fourth-round pick

Getty Images

The first pick on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft will be made by the Saints.

The Bears traded their fourth-round pick, No. 103 overall, to New Orleans on Saturday morning, less than an hour before the start of Round 4.

The Saints sent their own fourth-round pick (No. 115 overall) and the Eagles’ fifth-round pick (No. 165 overall) to the Bears in the trade, according to NFL Network.

Clearly, the Saints have a high grade on a player who’s available now and whom they don’t think will be available at No. 115, and they decided to make the move up. We’ll find out who that player is when Day 3 of the draft begins at noon Eastern.