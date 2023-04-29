Scott Fitterer: No timeline for Brian Burns contract, but he will be here

Getty Images

With the draft lurching toward its conclusion, teams will start turning their attention to other business and contract extensions will be on the top of that list for some clubs.

The Panthers are on that list because defensive end Brian Burns is heading into the final year of his deal. Burns’ status came up when Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer spoke with the media on Saturday afternoon.

Fitterer told reporters that there is no timeline to get a deal done, but expressed confidence that the two sides are going to be able to work something out.

“Brian Burns is going to be here. We will work through [a contract extension] with his agent,” Fitterer said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

Burns had a career high 12.5 sacks last year and is set to make just over $16 million on his fifth-year option in 2023.