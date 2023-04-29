Seahawks keep looking for a quarterback to draft

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2023, 8:42 AM EDT
In the weeks preceding the draft, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talked repeatedly and openly about the possibility of taking a quarterback with the fifth overall pick. Obviously, it didn’t happen.

It still hasn’t happened. After round three ended, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider made it clear that it still could.

“Our goal every year is to draft a quarterback, it really has been, honestly,” Schneider told reporters. It hasn’t happened, you can’t just force it, especially at that position. It’s the most unique position in the game, so we feel like with Geno [Smith] and Drew [Lock], we have two really good quarterbacks.

“We have six picks tomorrow, there are still several good quarterbacks available. If we are able to line somebody up and it works, great, but we are not going to panic and push to do it. That’s when you can make huge mistakes.”

Seattle last took a quarterback in 2018, picking Alex McGough in round seven. The only other quarterback drafted in the Carroll-Schneider era currently plays in Denver.

Although Geno Smith signed a three-year, $105 million contract before free agency, the structure allows the Seahawks to tear it up after one year and $28 million. Even if they draft someone today, they’d need to see something they really like from the rookie before they’d say goodbye to Smith after one season.

  1. Signing Smith long term was a mistake. He is going to revert back to being the journeyman he’s always been with tape now out there on that offense and he won’t have the luxury of a weak 4th place schedule with both AZ n LAR riddled with injuries starting backups across the board. Everything came together for him last year n when he played great defenses he struggled, I think he falls back to earth a struggles a bit this year.

  2. DTR most likely or wait for cuts from other rosters, reclamation projects or aging veteran

