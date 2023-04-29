Through 150 picks, a record 11 quarterbacks were taken

April 29, 2023
Many expected four or five quarterbacks to be taken in round one. It didn’t happen.

The ensuing rounds have made up for it.

Via Rich Eisen of NFL Network, the 11 quarterbacks taken in the first 150 picks are an all-time draft record.

The quarterbacks off the board are, so far: Bryce Young of the Panthers, C.J. Stroud of the Texans, Anthony Richardson of the Colts, Will Levis of the Titans, Hendon Hooker of the Lions, Jake Haener of the Saints, Stetson Bennett of the Rams, Aidan O’Connell of the Raiders, Clayton Tune of the Cardinals, Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the Browns, and Sean Clifford of the Packers.

Quarterbacks also have gone back-to-back three different times this draft, starting with the first two picks.

1 responses to "Through 150 picks, a record 11 quarterbacks were taken

  1. Max Duggan from TCU is still available, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he ends up having as good a career as any of these QB’s. Remember, Tom Brady went in the 6th round. Joe Montana was the final pick in the 3rd round, and Kurt Warner didn’t even get drafted. Brock Purdy was the last player drafted last year and if he didn’t get hurt, might have won the super bowl. So, the round you get drafted in isn’t always indicative of how well you’re going to play at the next level.

