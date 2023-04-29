Titans draft picks 2023: All of Tennessee’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

Last season, the Titans missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and finished the year with a losing record for the first time since 2015. Tennessee sat at 7-3 entering Week 12 before closing the season on a seven-game losing streak to finish at 7-10.

After failing to see the playoffs for the first time in four years, the Titans opted to shake things up in the front office this offseason. The hirings of general manager Ran Carthon and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly bring hope for fans in the Music City that their team could potentially reclaim control of the AFC South. But long before that can happen, the Titans must look to this year’s draft to fill foreseeable gaps in the roster.

Perhaps the biggest of these gaps will be seen on the offensive line, as the team only has one starter from last season currently under contract in Nicholas Petit-Frere. Both Ben Jones and Taylor Lewan were released, while Dennis Daley (signed with AZ) and Nate Davis (signed with CHI) left in free agency.

If one thing was evident to the NFL last season, however, it’s that the Titans miss wide receiver A.J. Brown, who starred for the Eagles after being traded away from Tennessee. The Titans drafted WR Treylon Burks in the first round last year (18th overall), but Burks caught just one touchdown in 11 games played in his injury-riddled rookie season.

Tennessee has six draft picks this year, beginning with the 11th overall selection. That will be the team’s highest draft pick since selecting WR Corey Davis fifth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 11 – Peter Skoronksi, G, Northwestern

Round 2: No. 33 (from HOU through ARI) – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Round 3: No. 81 (from DET through ARI) – Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Round 5: No. 147

Round 6: No. 186 (from ATL)

Round 7: No. 228

