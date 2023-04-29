Vikings draft Jaren Hall with 164th overall choice

Getty Images

The Vikings have their developmental quarterback.

They used the second of two fifth-round picks, No. 164 overall, on BYU quarterback Jaren Hall.

He joins Nick Mullens behind Kirk Cousins, who is 35 and entering the final year of his contract.

Hall’s injury history and age caused him to fall in the draft.

Hall, 25, was a recruit in the 2016 class who served a two-year Mormon mission before arriving on campus. He missed five games in 2019 with multiple concussions, redshirted in 2020 because of a hip injury, missed two games as a junior with a rib/core injury and missed time as a senior with a right ankle injury.

He appeared in 31 games with 24 starts and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 6,174 yards with 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.