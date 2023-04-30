Aaron Rodgers has quickly embraced the New York sports scene

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v New York Knicks
Getty Images

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is taking a deep bite of the Big Apple.

The new quarterback of New York’s little brother NFL franchise has spent time last night and today at Madison Square Garden in support of one of the local hockey teams — and one of the local basketball teams.

Rodgers attended the Rangers playoff game on Saturday night, and the Knicks playoff game on Sunday. He’s fortunate the Milwaukee Bucks have been eliminated; he owns three percent of the team.

It’s smart. It’s prudent. And it’s good business. By embracing the local teams and being visible, the bond with the fans strengthens.

The stronger it is now, the better chance it will have to survive the stress that comes from the possibility of performances that fall short of the high bar that has accompanied his arrival.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Aaron Rodgers has quickly embraced the New York sports scene

  3. If you have money and can afford it NYC is a great place to live. Many premium dinner and entertainment options.

  4. It didn’t take him long to embrace the NY sports scene after his ‘supposed’ heartfelt farewell post to us on his social media accounts. Makes one wonder how genuine that farewell post was.

  5. Yeah he’s putting in the hard work sitting court side at these prime playoff games. What a guy.

  6. It’s all going to come crashing down when the Jets end up in last place in the AFC East.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.