Arlington Renegades beat Houston Roughnecks to advance to XFL championship

Getty Images

For only the second time ever (despite three tries at a season), the XFL will have a championship game. And one of the participants will be the Arlington Renegades.

The Renegades beat the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday night to advance to next weekend’s championship game in San Antonio, 26-11.

Quarterback Luis Perez completed 19 of 27 passes for 289 yards (10.7 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns. Receiver JaVonta Payton caught five of those throws, for 121 yards and two scores. Running back De’Veon Smith added 94 rushing yards.

The Houston offense couldn’t get much going, as evidenced by the 11 total points scored.

Arlington, coached by Oklahoma legend Bob Stoops to a 4-6 regular-season record, will next face the winner of today’s game between the Seattle Sea Dragons and the D.C. Defenders. For Houston and coach Wade Phillips, the season ends at 7-4.

The other spring team from Houston had a better day. The USFL’s Gamblers beat the Memphis Showboats, 30-26. The highlights are attached.