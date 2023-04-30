Chargers sign 18 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Chargers announced the addition of 18 undrafted free agents after the end of the draft on Saturday.

The group includes a couple of players who will be making a short trip to join their new team. Former USC wide receiver Terrell Bynum and former UCLA tight end Michael Ezeike will be sticking around Los Angeles.

Bynum transferred from Washington to USC to play for Lincoln Riley last season. He caught 16 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Ezeike had 20 catches for 226 yards and four touchdowns in his final season for the Bruins.

The Chargers also signed Campbell linebacker Brevin Allen, N.C. State safety Tyler Baker-Williams, Maryland center Johari Branch, Ohio State cornerback Cam Brown, Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Jerrod Clark, Northern Colorado running back Elijah Dotson, Samford linebacker Nathan East, Lane linebacker Andrew Farmer, Ole Miss safety AJ Finley, North Dakota running back Tyler Hoosman, Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones, Colorado defensive lineman Terrance Lang, Delta State tackle Nicolas Melsop, Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen, Ball State cornerback AJ Uzodinma, and Florida State wide receiver Pokey Wilson.