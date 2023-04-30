Deion Sanders is “ashamed” of 31 NFL teams for not drafting any HBCU players

Colorado Football Spring Game
Former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders no longer leads an HBCU program. But he’s still advocated for players historically Black institutions.

Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, tweeted on Saturday that he’s “ashamed” of the 31 teams that did not select a single HBCU player during the draft. Only the Patriots used a draft pick on a player from an HBCU school, taking former Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden at No. 245.

“We had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU,” Sanders tweeted.

On one hand, teams are looking for the best possible players, wherever they can find them. On the other hand, if teams aren’t devoting sufficient resources to scouting HBCU schools and players, who will they be able to make reliable projections when comparing players from so many different schools at once?

Opportunities will come via undrafted free agency. And players from HBCU schools will have a chance to compete, and to thrive — as did Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Mel Blount, Steve McNair, Shannon Sharpe, Michael Strahan, and more.

13 responses to “Deion Sanders is “ashamed” of 31 NFL teams for not drafting any HBCU players

  1. So Deion abandons an HBCU school after hardly any time there, then he criticizes NFL teams for not wanting the players he left behind? Got it.

  2. Maybe Deion should be ashamed of himself after all the talk he talked about staying at Jackson State, not going anywhere, then going to Colorado of all places.

  3. Deion Sanders should be ashamed how he has conducted himself at Colorado this far. If HBCU was so important to him why did he run to a larger college program first chance he got?

  4. Deion should be shamed of how he’s treating student athletes and their education first and foremost. Kicking out half of your team to fill the spots with family and friends is what you should be ashamed of. The guy is nothing more than a mouth piece. Always has been. Teach kids that choices have consequences. It was cool because you played for Deion when you could have been playing D1. How cool is it now that he left you high and dry and couldn’t get a sniff at being drafted? Go play at a football school in D1 if you have the talent and stop chasing the shiny mouth piece AKA Deion

  5. Not to mention the division 3 Christian schools and the hundreds of community colleges.

  6. Hey Deion. They were not drafted because there were 270 better players than them. Not because they were black. Don’t play that card Deion.

  7. I can’t wait for Sanders to play the Alabama’s Georgia.s Ohio State of the world and get to eat some Humble pie.

  9. Some folks are ashamed Coach Prime heavily prefers his players to be Christians.

  10. I’m ashamed of Deion for not attending nor coaching at an HBCU. Put up or shut up

  11. The NFL is a meritocracy; if you can play, then scouts will find you and teams will draft you.

