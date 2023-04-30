John Metchie is fully participating in Texans on-field work

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver John Metchie‘s presence at the start of on-field workouts was noted last week and General Manager Nick Caserio updated where Metchie is in his comeback from missing last season with leukemia.

Caserio said that Metchie, who also tore his ACL while playing for Alabama in 2021, is “making progress” and that he was a full participant in the team’s first on-field work of the offseason.

“Nobody’s worked harder over the last however many months to get himself to this point,” Caserio said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “So I wouldn’t say anybody is surprised that he’s arrived at this point. I would say his will to work, his effort, mental and physical toughness, and the work that the sports performance staff has been incredible. There are a lot of people that deserve a lot of credit that helped get to this point, starting with John. I’ll say it’s kind of inspiring to see somebody see that.”

Caserio noted that there’s “still a long road” for Metchie to travel before he’ll be ready to make his delayed debut for the Texans, but called the team “cautiously optimistic” about what lies ahead for the the 2022 second-round pick.