Kurt Warner’s son, Kade, signs with Buccaneers as undrafted free agent

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner now has a son in the NFL.

Kade Warner, a receiver, has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Kade transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State in 2021. He had 46 receptions, 456 yards, and five touchdowns in 2022.

Another son of Kurt Warner, E.J., currently plays quarterback at Temple. He became the starter in September. In the last game of the season, he threw 63 passes in a 49-46 loss to East Carolina.