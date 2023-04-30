New Steeler Keeanu Benton: Mike Tomlin told me he wants goons out there

Getty Images

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton says he knows just what kind of player Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drafted him to be.

Benton said after the Steelers drafted him in the second round that Tomlin told him the Steelers want tough, physical players, and that Benton fits the bill.

“Just talking to Coach Tomlin, the main thing I had taken away from that was he wants goons out there, and he wants somebody who’s not afraid to get his nose dirty, and I feel like I am the best option for that guy,” Benton said, via Steelers.com.

Tomlin said that is what he told Benton, although he doesn’t know that he wants Benton calling himself a “goon” publicly.

“That’s an accurate description,” said Tomlin, “but I’ll give him some media training so he can keep some of our private conversations private.”

Benton was a four-year starter at Wisconsin who earned a reputation as a tough player to block in the Big Ten. The Steelers think he brings the kind of toughness they need.