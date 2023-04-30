Seahawks re-sign Easop Winston

Getty Images

The Seahawks are re-signing receiver Easop Winston, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

They waived him April 15 after signing him to a futures deal as a returner.

He has played 37 career snaps, all in 2021 with the Saints, and has 10 punt returns for an 11.9-yard average. Winston also has one catch for 5 yards.

In 2020, Winston signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent but was cut out of the preseason. He caught on with the Saints’ practice squad and saw action in three games with one start for New Orleans.

The Saints waived Winston on Aug. 16, and the Browns claimed him before cutting him out of the preseason.

The Seahawks signed him to their practice squad Oct. 18.