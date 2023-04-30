Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter drowns in family swimming pool

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 18 Buccaneers at Saints
Getty Images

Arrayah Barrett, the 2-year-old daughter of Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, drowned in the family’s swimming pool this morning.

Tampa Police confirmed that they responded to a call of a child who had fallen into a pool at around 9:30 a.m. Arrayah Barrett was taken to a nearby hospital but efforts to revive her were not successful.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, an investigation is ongoing, but all indications are that there was no suspicious activity and Arrayah Barrett’s death was accidental.

The 30-year-old Barrett has been with the Buccaneers since 2019. Arrayah was the youngest of the four children Barrett has with his wife, Jordanna.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter drowns in family swimming pool

  2. This is horrible. Life is as fragile as a drop of rain on a leaf. Prayers for the whole Barrett family.

  4. Terrible tragedy, but what makes it even worse is it’s something that’s preventable. Absolutely horrible

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.