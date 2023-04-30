Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter drowns in family swimming pool

Getty Images

Arrayah Barrett, the 2-year-old daughter of Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, drowned in the family’s swimming pool this morning.

Tampa Police confirmed that they responded to a call of a child who had fallen into a pool at around 9:30 a.m. Arrayah Barrett was taken to a nearby hospital but efforts to revive her were not successful.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, an investigation is ongoing, but all indications are that there was no suspicious activity and Arrayah Barrett’s death was accidental.

The 30-year-old Barrett has been with the Buccaneers since 2019. Arrayah was the youngest of the four children Barrett has with his wife, Jordanna.