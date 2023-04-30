Signed copies of Father of Mine are now available, if for some reason you’d like one

Anthony Zych

With Playmakers, which was produced and sold through a traditional publisher, I didn’t have to do very much other than write the book. With Father of Mine, which I decided to make available directly to the audience due in part to keep the price low and expand the readership, I’ve had to basically do everything.

It’s actually been a fun (most of the time) exercise in learning the ins and outs of turning a Word file into an actually book. It turned out better than I expected, and the print version (which wasn’t supposed to happen at all) has become a very pleasant surprise.

The print version happened because some of you wanted it. Some of you also wanted an option a signed copy of the book.

I seriously considered the costs and logistics of ordering books, signing them, selling them directly, and mailing them out. I decided it would be more work than I wanted or needed, from processing orders to signing the books, to getting them in the right envelope with the right address to schlepping them to the post office to collecting sales tax to dealing with questions, complaints (valid or not), and everything else I don’t have the time to do.

So I struck a deal with the folks at PremiereCollectibles.com, who sold signed copies of Playmakers last year (a very limited supply remains). You can pre-order now a signed copy of Father of Mine for $19.99.

The ebook remains a mere $4.99, and the unsigned print book from Amazon was listed at $14.99, but the algorithm or whatever keeps bouncing the price around — it’s currently $13.97.

Those are the options. If you want a signed copy, you can get one. The supply will be limited, primarily because I can’t imagine many will want one. If you are among the not-many who will want one, don’t dillydally.