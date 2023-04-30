Steelers sign Tanner Morgan, six other undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2023, 2:58 PM EDT
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Minnesota v Syracuse
Getty Images

The Steelers were not one of the 14 teams that drafted a quarterback this year, but they did add one as an undrafted free agent.

Former Minnesota signal caller Tanner Morgan agreed to a deal with the team this weekend. Morgan spent the last five seasons with the Golden Gophers and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 1,382 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in his final college season.

Kenny Pickett is the incumbent starter in Pittsburgh with Mitchell Trubisky returning as the No. 2 on the depth chart.

The Steelers also signed San Diego State wide receiver Jordan Byrd, Iowa State center Trevor Downing, Merrimack defensive end James Nyamwaya, Fresno State linebacker David Perales, Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum, and Clemson kicker B.T. Potter.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.