Stetson Bennett excited to work with Sean McVay: “I hear he’s a genius”

Getty Images

New Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett thinks he can learn a lot from his new coach Sean McVay.

Bennett, the two-time national champion from Georgia who will back up Matthew Stafford, said he thinks McVay is a coach he can learn from.

“Excited to work with Coach McVay. I don’t know much, but I hear he’s a genius,” Bennett said. “And excited to work with Matt and all the other quarterbacks in the room.”

Bennett said after meeting with the Rams in a pre-draft interview, his takeaway was “that they’re real smart and I’ve got a lot to learn.” He said that in watching the Rams’ offense, he thought “they make it look easy, but I know it’s not.”

The Rams chose Bennett in the fourth round, with the 128th overall pick, which was higher than most people expected Bennett to go. They think the 25-year-old Bennett has potential to develop in McVay’s offense.