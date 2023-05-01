Bills sign Latavius Murray

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
The Bills didn’t take a running back in the draft, but they have made a veteran addition to the backfield.

The team announced the signing of Latavius Murray on Monday. Murray visited with the Bills in April.

Murray spent time with the Broncos and Saints last season and ran 171 times for 760 yards and six touchdowns across the two stops. He has also played for the Raiders, Vikings, and Ravens since entering the league as a 2013 sixth-round pick and has 1,481 carries for 6,252 yards and 55 touchdowns over the course of his career.

James Cook, Damien Harris, and Nyheim Hines were already on hand in the backfield in Buffalo.

9 responses to “Bills sign Latavius Murray

  1. Three things I love in life:

    1) Smell of fresh laundry
    2) the final punch of a punch card for a free coffee
    and 3) a Latavious Murray signing. Dude is just solid.

  4. They sign Murray after signing Damien Harris and drafting O’Cyrus Torrance. Looks like we’ll see a little more power in the Bills’ running game this season.

  5. He is still playing????? Omg

    And yet zeke can’t get a job. Shows what a bad attitude he has.

  7. 3 things I love in life:

    1. The smell of napalm in the morning
    2. The taste of a fresh swig of beer.
    3. A Latavious Murray signing

  9. I thought RB careers were over after 3 years. Murray didn’t get the memo.

