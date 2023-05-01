Billy Turner visited with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets are looking at some veteran help for their offensive line.

New York hosted Billy Turner on a free-agent visit, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Turner, 31, was limited to eight games last season due to knee issues. But he recently expressed that he’s “100 percent healthy” and felt like something would happen soon.

A third-round pick in the 2014 draft, Turner has appeared in 91 games with 75 starts for the Dolphins, Broncos, and Packers.

New York drafted two offensive linemen over the weekend: center Joe Lippmann out of Wisconsin and tackle Carter Warren out of Pitt.