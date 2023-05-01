Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love’s fifth-year option: It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 1, 2023, 9:19 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Of the four quarterbacks who were selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, three have already had their fifth-year options picked up by their respective teams.

It was a mere formality for the Bengals with Joe Burrow and the Chargers with Justin Herbert, while the Dolphins got way ahead of it by announcing their intention to pick up Tua Tagovailoa‘s option in March.

But things are a little different for the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love.

Green Bay traded up to select Love at No. 26 overall, setting him up to be Aaron Rodgers‘ successor. Now the time has come for Love to be the team’s QB1. And the Packers intend for him to hold that job for years to come.

But General Manager Brian Gutekunst wasn’t quite ready to say if Green Bay would exercise the option — which would fully guarantee Love’s 2024 salary of about $20 million — during his Saturday press conference.

“Yeah, I’ve got to figure that out by Tuesday, I guess, yeah,” Gutekunst said. “We’re kind of still working through that. We’ve been so focused on the draft. We’ve had some preliminary conversations, but we’ll get to that before Tuesday.”

As a follow-up, Gutekunst was asked why the team wouldn’t pick up the option.

“Again, I’ve got to get through that,” Gutekunst said. “It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played. But at the same time, obviously, we’re moving forward with him. So, we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.”

If the Packers wanted to make Love’s contract more team-friendly for 2024, the club could sign him to a contract extension that goes beyond that season. But even as Love hasn’t been on the field much, $20 million is a pretty low figure for a starting quarterback. And it likely behooves the Packers to pick up the option to have the QB under contract, even if the team ends up signing him to a new deal.

Love has appeared in 10 career games with one start, completing 50-of-83 passes for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

17 responses to “Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love’s fifth-year option: It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played

  1. There you have it from the GM. Only thing Love is going to do next year besides throwing pick 6s, is securing the #1 draft pick for the Packers….

  2. This was just a negotiating ploy = of course they are going to give him his 5th year – they made that decision ( hindsight it was rather dumb – when they didnt force AR out but gave him that horrendous contract – that luckily they got out of the last year this year). So I would expect that they may give him the 5th year and if the first 6 games go well then maybe extend him but otherwise they will decide after the season whether or not this great potential is there

  3. I don’t care if he hasn’t played. You traded up to draft him. And $20 million is not a lot for a QB. Even if he stumbles through this season, you let him play until the guy you draft next year is ready. I can see why Rodgers didn’t like this guy.

  5. On the one hand I get it, on the other it’s a terrible vote of confidence for a guy who hasn’t gotten much support or tutelage.
    Talk about getting stuck between a rock and a hard place

  6. It’s a lot of money for anybody. Didn’t they have to do something similar with Rodgers way back when? Isn’t this business as usual after deciding to move on from Rodgers? Why is this news? The decision has been made. They didn’t wake up yesterday morning and think, “What, we have to pay him?”

  7. Not sure I would pick it up. He has done nothing to deserve the 5th year option. If he flops this year, the packers can walk away from him and owe nothing and start fresh in 2024.

  8. That is a lot of money for an unproven guy, but considering you just traded away your future hall of fame QB to give the guy a chance to start, you’re kind of “all in”. Sure, paying him is a gamble, and might be a waste of a few million dollars but if you don’t, and he succeeds, even if he plays average, you’re going to be paying him more or risk losing him. And you run the risk of alienating yet another QB.

    Tough decision.

  9. Couldn’t they sign a 2-3 year contract with the 5th year guarantee as the bonus and the ability to move on if Love doesn’t pan out?

  11. crapsand says:
    May 1, 2023 at 9:29 am

    Why does what the GM said equate to Love throwing pick 6s? What it should say is that Rodgers was right about him. GM Brian Gutekunst doesn’t look too bright to make that comment. When you consider all off-season he has been saying that Love was their guy. If Love is their guy, then why act like paying him is a problem?

  12. What a mess they got themselves into. Totally wasted his rookie contract. If he is a bust, than you are paying 20 million for nothing, if he is good, he gonna command a lot of $ and you will be right back where you were with Rodgers last year.

  13. It’s also a lot of money for a guy who has stunk up 3 training camps

  15. cheeseisfattening says:
    May 1, 2023 at 10:24 am
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    You said it was four yesterday.

  16. cheeseisfattening says:
    May 1, 2023 at 10:24 am

    It’s also less money than the cap hit Cousins will cost the Vikings next season when he’s playing for his new team.

  17. You traded UP to get him dude.

    This is going to be fun for literally everyone outside of WI to watch.

