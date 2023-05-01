Browns will start training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia

USA TODAY Images

The Browns are taking a road trip this summer.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports the team will start training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. They will, however, close practices to the public during their stay — July 22-30.

“With the Browns reporting to camp a week early to prepare for the Hall of Fame game, the team is finalizing plans to hold the early portion of their training camp at the Greenbrier in West Virginia,” a Browns spokesman said. “Practices at The Greenbrier won’t be open to the public but the team will host a slate of open practices once they return to Berea. Full training camp plans won’t be finalized until the preseason schedule is released next month.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski hopes for bonding and to build team chemistry as the players stay together 24/7 for the first week of camp this summer.

The Browns play four preseason games in 2023, beginning with the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets.

They expect to have a couple of practices open to the public at their training facility in Berea before playing down the road in Canton.