Cole Beasley says he will retire if he’s not on a team for training camp

Veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley wants to keep playing. If someone wants him to play by the time training camp opens.

Via Henry Scull Jr. of the Buffalo News, Beasley said over the weekend that he’ll walk away for good, if he’s not on a team when it’s time to go to camp.

“If I’m not in a Training Camp, I’m retiring,” Beasley tweeted. “Coming in when the season has already started doesn’t give me a chance to be implemented and make an impact. I need camp to develop chemistry with everyone and build confidence. If they won’t give me that, then they don’t want me there.”

In 2022, Beasley joined the Buccaneers during the regular season. He retired not long thereafter. In December, he re-signed with the Bills. He played sparingly in the regular season, with his most significant contributions coming in the playoffs.

Beasley added on Twitter that he believes the Bills taking tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round means that the Bills won’t want Beasley back.

He nevertheless has a specific skillset that most teams need. If he wants to get a spot on a 90-man roster, she should be able to do so.