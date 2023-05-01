Commanders sale keeps moving toward conclusion

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2023
Washington Commanders v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Many won’t believe it until it’s official. Even then, some will still be leery.

But all signs continue to point to the Commanders sale approaching the finish line.

Via FrontOfficeSports.com, the $6.05 billion offer submitted by the Josh Harris group is being treated as a final deal, even though it’s technically non-exclusive. Per the report, the league is currently vetting the Harris offer as if it has been announced and submitted for approval.

The goal remains for ownership to vote on the Harris purchase next month in Minnesota.

This meshes with public comments from current employees of the team. Over the weekend, coach Ron Rivera accidentally referred to Daniel and Tanya Snyder as “former ownership,” before correcting himself. Last week, team president Jason Wright told Pat McAfee, “We are almost to the end of it.”

But it’s not over until it’s over. And no one will exhale on this one until it’s really over.

4 responses to "Commanders sale keeps moving toward conclusion"

  2. Can we please hear at least one more time from the morons who have been saying that this all has been a witch hunt against Snyder? We could all use another good laugh.

  3. You can almost feel the collective relief of these poor team employees.

  4. We’re actually coming to an end of a sports franchise nightmare that no other fanbase has ever had to endure. We’ve had one bad decision after another for 24 long years, combined with utter contempt for the fans, and topped by consequential HR mismanagement in the front office that bled throughout the building.

