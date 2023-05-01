Commanders sale keeps moving toward conclusion

Getty Images

Many won’t believe it until it’s official. Even then, some will still be leery.

But all signs continue to point to the Commanders sale approaching the finish line.

Via FrontOfficeSports.com, the $6.05 billion offer submitted by the Josh Harris group is being treated as a final deal, even though it’s technically non-exclusive. Per the report, the league is currently vetting the Harris offer as if it has been announced and submitted for approval.

The goal remains for ownership to vote on the Harris purchase next month in Minnesota.

This meshes with public comments from current employees of the team. Over the weekend, coach Ron Rivera accidentally referred to Daniel and Tanya Snyder as “former ownership,” before correcting himself. Last week, team president Jason Wright told Pat McAfee, “We are almost to the end of it.”

But it’s not over until it’s over. And no one will exhale on this one until it’s really over.