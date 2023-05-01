D.C. Defenders to face Arlington Renegades in XFL championship

Getty Images

The XFL championship game is set: The D.C. Defenders will face the Arlington Renegades.

The Defenders advanced to the championship with a 37-21 victory over the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu completed 19 of 31 passes for 258 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Abram Smith was the Defenders’ leading rusher with 48 yards, and Briley Moore-McKinney led the Defenders with 80 receiving yards.

The Defenders are coached by Reggie Barlow, who had an eight-year NFL career as a player and has previously been the head coach of Virginia State and Alabama State. Barlow will square off with Bob Stoops, the former Oklahoma coach who now coaches the Renegades, in the XFL championship.

The XFL championship game takes place on Saturday, May 13, at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised on ABC.