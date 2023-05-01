DeAndre Hopkins: Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave?

Posted by Charean Williams on May 1, 2023, 3:04 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The draft has come and gone, and veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains a member of the Cardinals.

Rumors had Hopkins on the move this offseason — and he still might be — and he recently indicated he’d like to play for the Bills or the Chiefs, but not the Jets or the Patriots. Bills edge rusher Von Miller said Hopkins has indicated to him the star receiver wants to play in Buffalo.

It appears Hopkins has returned to Phoenix (but not to the team facility), posting a video on social media Monday.

“I see everybody telling me to stay,” Hopkins said on Instagram. “Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave? I’m out here working, baby.”

So, maybe some team offers enough to pry Hopkins from the Cardinals . . . at some point. But maybe not.

It sounds as if he’s ready for whatever happens.

Hopkins is scheduled to make $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024, and no team is likely to give him a raise. He is on the wrong side of 30, has played 19 games and missed 15 with injuries and a suspension over the past two seasons and has not had a 1,000-yard season or made the Pro Bowl since 2020.

His last 1,000-yard season was 2020 when he made his most recent of five Pro Bowls.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins: Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave?

  2. “He is on the wrong side of 30”

    He’ll be 31 when the season starts. I’d hardly call that the “wrong side of 30”

  4. Translation, he wasn’t even worth a 7th rounder to the other 31 NFL teams at his current contract. He might be worth something mid-season as a rental player for a contender with Arizona paying a good part of his remaining salary, don’t see the Cards winning a game by that time.

  5. He’ll be 31 when the season starts. I’d hardly call that the “wrong side of 30”
    _______

    Hasn’t had a 1,000 yard season since 2020 and is coming off PED suspension. The dude’s body is older than the years would suggest.

  6. Fantastic weather 9 months out of the year

    Amazing “talent” in the area thanks to ASU

    No pressure to win with the Bidwells running the show

    Indeed. Why leave?!

  7. Dhop needs to see if he can make a trade to Buffalo work. That’s by far the best place for him to play next season.

  8. Michael Thomas smashed the record for most caught “catchable” passes a few years ago when he caught 75% of them. Last year, with subpar QB play, Hopkins caught 67% of passes. He was on pace for 120 catches. He sat the last two games because the Cards were out of it and no reason for him to risk injury.
    This future HOF’er is easily worth a 2nd rounder. Others try and denigrate him in a obvious and blatant attempt to try and drive down his worth, but the analytics say he’s still got it. One of the cleanest route runners in the league and makes separation look natural, when in fact it’s really hard.
    Cheers to Hopkins, I’m fine if the Cardinals keep the future HOF’er. Cheers to the team for trying to give him what he wanted, shows they do right by their players.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.