DeAndre Hopkins: Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave?

Getty Images

The draft has come and gone, and veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains a member of the Cardinals.

Rumors had Hopkins on the move this offseason — and he still might be — and he recently indicated he’d like to play for the Bills or the Chiefs, but not the Jets or the Patriots. Bills edge rusher Von Miller said Hopkins has indicated to him the star receiver wants to play in Buffalo.

It appears Hopkins has returned to Phoenix (but not to the team facility), posting a video on social media Monday.

“I see everybody telling me to stay,” Hopkins said on Instagram. “Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave? I’m out here working, baby.”

So, maybe some team offers enough to pry Hopkins from the Cardinals . . . at some point. But maybe not.

It sounds as if he’s ready for whatever happens.

Hopkins is scheduled to make $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024, and no team is likely to give him a raise. He is on the wrong side of 30, has played 19 games and missed 15 with injuries and a suspension over the past two seasons and has not had a 1,000-yard season or made the Pro Bowl since 2020.

His last 1,000-yard season was 2020 when he made his most recent of five Pro Bowls.