Eagles-Giants is the “leader in the clubhouse” for Black Friday

Getty Images

The schedule will be released soon enough. But that shouldn’t keep us from wondering about when and on which networks the games will be played.

In his always-excellent Football Morning in America column, Peter King describes Eagles at Giants as the “leader in the clubhouse” (or, as Chris Simms would say — and regularly does say — “in the leaderhouse”) for Black Friday on Amazon.

King adds that this is “[a]bsolutely not set in stone, though.”

The game will be played in the afternoon, because the broadcast antitrust exemption (which possibly doesn’t even apply in this new world of streaming) prevents the NFL from televising games on Friday night or at any point on Saturday from Labor Day weekend through the middle of December.

The Giants would be an interesting choice to host the game, given that co-owner John Mara recently dubbed the effort to introduce late-season Thursday night flexing into the equation as “abusive” to fans.

Amazon undoubtedly hopes to combine the crush of shopping that happen on Black Friday with the audience that will be dialed in to Amazon for the game. And it will give us all a standalone game to watch after enjoying three games on Thanksgiving.