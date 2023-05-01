Eagles-Giants is the “leader in the clubhouse” for Black Friday

May 1, 2023
The schedule will be released soon enough. But that shouldn’t keep us from wondering about when and on which networks the games will be played.

In his always-excellent Football Morning in America column, Peter King describes Eagles at Giants as the “leader in the clubhouse” (or, as Chris Simms would say — and regularly does say — “in the leaderhouse”) for Black Friday on Amazon.

King adds that this is “[a]bsolutely not set in stone, though.”

The game will be played in the afternoon, because the broadcast antitrust exemption (which possibly doesn’t even apply in this new world of streaming) prevents the NFL from televising games on Friday night or at any point on Saturday from Labor Day weekend through the middle of December.

The Giants would be an interesting choice to host the game, given that co-owner John Mara recently dubbed the effort to introduce late-season Thursday night flexing into the equation as “abusive” to fans.

Amazon undoubtedly hopes to combine the crush of shopping that happen on Black Friday with the audience that will be dialed in to Amazon for the game. And it will give us all a standalone game to watch after enjoying three games on Thanksgiving.

  1. It’s a stupid idea. Put the game on Thanksgiving when most of the country is off work.

  2. The Giants are my team. I watch them if they play on Sunday afternoon. If they play at any other time I don’t watch them, there’s always something else to do.
    With football less is more, that’s what made it special. It’s no longer special.

  3. Let me guess… it’s going to be on Amazon Prime and we will be bombarded with ads and messages on the screen to spend more money on whatever feeds the NFL/Amazon machine.

    I’d rather see my team play on Sundays but I’m ok watching us whoop up on the Giants anytime.

  4. Tha Nino Man says:
    May 1, 2023 at 10:06 am
    It’s a stupid idea. Put the game on Thanksgiving when most of the country is off work.
    ______________

    That would mean four games on Thanksgiving day. What time window do you suggest putting a fourth game in?

    Most of the country is off work on the Friday after Thanksgiving because most people take advantage of a four day weekend to be with their family. Try getting any business accomplished on that Friday, you will not be successful.

