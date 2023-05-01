Falcons sign six undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Falcons drafted six players this year and they doubled the size of their rookie class by signing six more players who went undrafted.

None of the six draft picks was a receiver, so the Falcons addressed that spot by signing three of them.

Keilahn Harris had 80 catches for 1,050 yards and seven touchdowns at Oklahoma Baptist last season while Xavier Malone posted 67 catches for 1,382 yards and 15 touchdowns at Henderson State. Justin Marshall rounds out the trio after transferring from Louisville and catching 64 passes for 837 yards and nine touchdowns at Buffalo.

The Falcons also signed Rice defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu, LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr., and Southeastern Louisiana running back Carlos Washington Jr.