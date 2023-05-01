Jaguars agree to deals with 10 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Jaguars will supplement their 13-player draft class with the addition of 10 rookie free agents.

The team announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, Missouri linebacker DJ Coleman, San Jose State wide receiver Elijah Cooks, BYU cornerback Kaleb Hayes, Colorado State linebacker Dequan Jackson, UCF offensive lineman Samuel Jackson, LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin, Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor, and UCF cornerback Divaad Wilson.

Cooks, Jenkins, and Martin join sixth-round pick Parker Washington as new additions to the wide receiver group. Cooks played five seasons at Nevada before transferring last year and posting 69 catches for 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jenkins had 89 catches for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons for the Tigers and Martin bounced from Michigan to Iowa before catching 26 passes in three seasons in Lincoln.

The Jaguars also released safety Tyree Gillespie and offensive lineman Jimmy Murray on Monday.