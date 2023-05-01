Jaguars cut Tyree Gillespie, Jimmy Murray

Getty Images

The Jaguars selected 13 players in Kansas City over the three days of the draft and the arrival of those new faces has led the team to create some space on the roster.

Jacksonville announced on Monday that they have cut safety Tyree Gillespie and offensive lineman Jimmy Murray.

Gillespie was claimed off of waivers from the Titans last year and appeared in three games before getting waived and returning to the team’s practice squad. Gillespie was a 2021 fourth-round pick by the Raiders, who traded him to Tennessee after playing 11 times during his rookie season.

Murray spent last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad. He made his only two regular season appearances with the Chiefs in 2018.