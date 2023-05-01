Jaguars decline K’Lavon Chaisson’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Jaguars have declined the fifth-year option on K’Lavon Chaisson’s rookie contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The fifth-year option for Chaisson was a fully guaranteed $12.141 million for 2024. He now is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

The team made Chaisson the 20th overall selection in 2020, but he has only one sack in each of his first three seasons in Jacksonville.

Chaisson, 23, had a rotational role last season, playing 109 defensive snaps and 108 on special teams. He missed eight games with injuries.

Coach Doug Pederson said over draft weekend he is expecting Chaisson to “take a step.”

The Jaguars also drafted cornerback C.J. Henderson in the first round in 2020. They traded him to the Panthers early in the 2021 season, and Carolina has declined Henderson’s fifth-year option.