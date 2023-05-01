Kansas City attracts 312,000 fans for the three-day draft

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2023, 9:22 AM EDT
NFL: APR 29 2023 Draft
Getty Images

The NFL draft became a road show by accident. And it couldn’t have been drawn up any better.

Via the Kansas City Star, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced that 312,000 fans attended the three-day event in the city whose local team won the most recent Super Bowl.

Pre-draft estimates had landed at 300,000 — with the possibility of going up to 600,000 based on weather.

By Saturday, the weather was perfect. But the crowd was spotty, as it often is.

It’s the same vibe, no matter where the draft is. Night one: magical. Night two: still pretty good. Day three: what are we doing here?

The TV coverage mirrors that, with the content gradually becoming sports-radio talking points that, for those of us in the business of trafficking in those talking points on a regular basis, holds little interest.

They rarely if ever trumpet the ratings for the third day of the draft. And there’s a good reason for that. For as great as the first round is, rounds four through seven contain few-and-far-between moments of intrigue and interest.

Yes, sure, someone is going to find a Brock Purdy or a Tom Brady or whoever. But it’s impossible to even begin to discern who that could be in the non-stop list of name name name name as the process that comes in like a lion goes out like a lamb.

10 responses to “Kansas City attracts 312,000 fans for the three-day draft

  1. My only comment for future years would be, move the house band farther away or turn them down. I could easily make out every song and sometimes could barely hear the talking heads over the music. As a musician myself I appreciate the organizers supporting live music and it would have been a sweet gig to get, but they were not the main show and kind of turned into a distraction.

  3. Maybe because the venue was an open air stadium, but it seemed to be lackluster and emotionless. It didn’t feel like an NFL draft to me. The music seemed to drown out the announcers and it was really hard to get excited about the future NFL players.

  5. I thought coverage across-the-board was lacking. By the time the league is done with all of their feel good stories PR stories and “look at this celebrity/old player you remember” shiny object nonsense there’s approximately 10 seconds left for each selection to talk about how said player actually might help or fit in on their team.

    Player highlights? Who needs them when you have Very Excited Mom #17 say she’s “very excited” about her very excited son on the most exciting night of his life? If you simply tell everyone how exciting everything is over and over again you don’t actually have to put together a thorough and comprehensive presentation, I guess.

  6. It was cool, large outdoor area, weather cooperated…. But had it been rainy, could’ve been a big flop. Seems risky considering all the hype that goes with it. KC showed out and with relative cheep accommodations, flying into the Midwest, I’m sure KC loved it, reaping all the revenue. But seeing so many fans from so many teams, that was cool. I imagine had it been in NY, LA you wouldn’t see so many people from so many different teams.

  7. Kansas City football fans are awesome. I’ve been lucky enough to be there as a fan of a visiting team twice. Both times the KC fans were friendly and hospitable. It’s great that so many of them had a wonderful weekend.

  8. goodellthegrifter says:
    May 1, 2023 at 10:15 am
    What mouth breathers. Who pays to watch a sports draft.
    _______________

    No one paid. The event was free to attend.

  10. gibson45 says:
    May 1, 2023 at 10:38 am
    goodellthegrifter says:
    May 1, 2023 at 10:15 am
    What mouth breathers. Who pays to watch a sports draft.
    _______________

    91Rate This

    ————————-

    So, people just stood around and didn’t buy any food or drink for 4 hours or whatever it is?

    These people need to get a life.

