With the finalization of last week’s Aaron Rodgers trade, Jordan Love is officially Green Bay’s QB1.

As head coach Matt LaFleur explained over the weekend, everyone knew what the situation was with Rodgers likely heading to New York. So it’s not like LaFleur had to have some sort of conversation with Love to let the quarterback know he was officially taking over.

Still, when asked if he’s seen a different “mojo” from Love during the offseason program now that he’s the starter, LaFleur said, “Yeah, I would say so.”

“I think it’s been a cool process from the day we drafted him to see him now, just to see how he’s matured in every facet of life. I think you guys probably notice it even when you’re in the locker room,” LaFleur said in his Saturday press conference. “So, I think he definitely understands that he’s the guy in charge, he’s going to be the guy in the huddle and he’s got to be an extension of us. And we’re excited for him.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. I think he showed it just in the limited action he did last year and just the ability to step in there and the moment was not too big for him. You could see that. He was super poised. And that, quite frankly, gave us the confidence we needed to see from him.”

When it comes to Love’s leadership, LaFleur said he’s expecting the quarterback to continue evolving.

“It is hard to lead when you’re not the guy, and he knows he’s the guy now,” LaFleur said. “First of all, he’s earned the respect by his actions — the way he works — from all his teammates, I would say. And I’m excited for him. I think it’s going to be a process, but one I know that he can handle.”

Love has seen limited action since the Packers traded up to select him at No. 26 overall in 2020. In 10 career appearances, Love has completed 50-of-83 passes for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

10 responses to “Matt LaFleur has noticed a different “mojo” with Jordan Love

  1. I would imagine unloading that toxic bum to the Jets has been great for the entire Packers organization.

  2. How do you not root for Jordan Love?? Ok, I don’t expect Bears or Vikings fans to root for him, but the guys mere draft pick has been the center of controversy for 3+ years. Most QB’s that get drafted in the 1st round are celebrated, and they get their chance sooner than Love will. He’s paid his dues X’s 10. As a Packers fan, of course I want him to succeed, but the narrative that I hope goes away is that he never should have been drafted because the Packers “owed” Aaron Rodgers something. Rodgers had plenty of talent, and his production and success reflected that. Every player lucky enough to play in the NFL will see his team try and draft his replacement sooner or later. Aaron Rodgers was no different. Love deserves his chance.

  4. “And with the first pick in the 2024 draft, the Green Bay Packers select….”

  5. After that word salad LaFleur admitted this is going to be a process…in year 4.

  8. Hilarious…the hits keep on coming from the packers “brain trust”. You all think your going to catch lightning in a bottle for the 3rd straight time with Love…insert laugh tract. All you Packer lovers are going to have a big old slice of humble pie when he is a bust. Hell…Lafluer & Gutey knew it at least a year ago. Why do you think they gave A.Rodg that ridiculous extension.

  9. I think hes praying hes got different mojo. Going to see how good of a coach he is now that he doesn’t have A QB

  10. At least Love is in a little better position then when Rodgers took over. Rodgers was getting boo’d left and right from Packer fans who wanted Favre back. Love should have all of the support of Packer fans this time around.

