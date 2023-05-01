Mike Tomlin: Process of Omar Khan’s first draft “very similar” to the past

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2023, 2:01 PM EDT
NFL Combine
Getty Images

Omar Khan is nearing his first anniversary as the Steelers General Manager and he checked another new experience off the list by running his first draft.

Khan kicked it off by trading up to take tackle Broderick Jones in the first round. It’s only the fourth time that the Steelers have moved up in the first round and head coach Mike Tomlin called his colleague “aggressive” while discussing what it was like to see someone other than Kevin Colbert run the draft for the first time in the 21st century.

“We’ve just got work to do,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “It’s normal for us. We’ve worked together for a long time. I don’t know that we hide behind roles and titles. People have opinions. We’ve got work to do. We’ve got information to gain. The process was very similar to how it’s been in the past. I don’t know that I’ve looked at him in a different light because of the position. I don’t know that he looks at himself in a different light. I just think sometimes titles and things of that nature are overblown. We’ve worked together for a long time, and we had some fun this weekend.”

After drafting Jones, the Steelers added cornerback Joey Porter Jr., defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig, Purdue cornerback Cory Trice, and Maryland tackle Spencer Anderson.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Mike Tomlin: Process of Omar Khan’s first draft “very similar” to the past

  1. It’s not overblown. The buck stops with him. 3 years from now he will be held accountable for this draft, good or bad.
    We all understand that scouts, owners, coaches have input but one man puts the call in for the pick and he answers for it. His name is the one mentioned if the draft is a bad draft. A good draft and it becomes a group thing but he still gets his name attached to it.

  2. The rookie GM crushed it! [And anyone saying any different is just a hater]

  3. 4th best team in AFC north,
    Joey Porter jr, I’m sure is a great guy but one interception in 4 years in college? Ouch

  4. Even in the down years, Tomlin hasn’t had a losing season.

    That’s incredible.

  5. As long as Kenny Pickett is the QB they will finish last in their division so it doesn’t matter.

  6. Not a steelers fan, but wow am i a fan of Mike Tomlin. He is no nonsense and a flat out leader. Everytime i read about him being on the hotseat i laugh, and hope he comes to my team as a dc… not gonna happen but that sure would tune my team up

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.