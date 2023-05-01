NFL draft has “total unduplicated audience” of 54.4 million viewers

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2023, 1:58 PM EDT
For the NFL there is no offseason. Even when every other sport is in season.

The league has announced that a “total unduplicated audience” of 54.4 million tuned in at some point during the three days of the 2023 draft. That’s the absolute, maximum number. Everyone who tuned in and watched at least enough of it to register.

Viewership averaged 6.0 million per day. With Thursday night’s audience averaging 11.4 million, this means that the audience from Friday and Saturday dragged the Thursday average down by more than 47 percent.

The average audience increased by 12 percent over 2022, when 5.3 million tuned in for the draft.

It’s a small number in comparison to NFL regular-season and postseason games, but it underscores the ability of the NFL to bring together a live audience like nothing else. Especially when the NFL draft is ultimately a show about nothing.

It can be anywhere. It can be everywhere. It can be nowhere. It can be done by group text.

And yet millions tune in for it, and tens of thousands show up to loiter around a stage where not very much happens.

It’s frankly amazing that it’s all such a happening.

  2. FuboTV doesn’t carry TNT, TBS, or truTV. Because I can’t watch most NBA playoff games or NHL playoff games, I decided to watch the entire NFL Draft. I believe it was televised on ABC and ESPN.

  3. The draft is just another revenue stream for the league. And the genie is out of the bottle regarding all that money, so it’s only going to get sillier in the coming years.

  4. I didn’t watch one second of it this year.
    Too boring.
    Other ways to stay up to date.

  5. I don’t watch college football, so I tune to learn about the guys my team is drafting.

    That’s also why I stopped watching day 3, analysis became secondary to interviews and replays of previous days.

  6. The draft coverage like broadcasting in general has steeply declined. I’d rather watch primetime than the draft. I tuned out pretty quickly.

  7. After the top 10 picks, I watched mostly with the sound off. I only turned it back on when my favorite team was on the clock.

    There’s so much time to be filled, and most of it isn’t worth watching.

  8. Well we know acting isn’t in Mahomes, and Kelce’s future, because they’re trying awfully hard to look cool, and it ain’t working!

  9. For whatever reason, ESPN via YouTube TV was significantly delayed at least on Friday night.
    I was getting my team’s picks via Twitter literally 5 minutes before they were announced. Kind of took the fun out of it.

  10. I watched as much as I could but I ended up turning it off after the 1st round as I couldn’t handle 2 draft picks and then 4-5 minutes worth of commercials to come back for 2 maybe 3 draft picks and then another 4-5 minutes of commercials.

    I watched on ESPN and they would be like, Oh the pick is in, and we will be to it once we are back from commercial. If this is the way the draft will be going, I am going to have to stop watching it. This is coming from a guy who used to sit there all day Saturday and Sunday and watch every single draft pick when it was a 2-day event.

  11. perfect way to put it. A bunch of fans show up in customs and loiter and drink. where there is very little actually going on. just like an actual NFL game. yet I am addicted.

  12. There’s just too much fluff with the draft coverage. Sure it’s nice to hear them breakdown a prospect after he’s picked but that’s about it. I used to be fairly into the draft. These days I’ll just check online every hour or so to stay caught up.

  13. These are excellent tv numbers for the draft I watched most of it all 3 days these great number it must make Mike Florio mad the notorious NFL hater. Who if there would be no NFL 2/3 of the fake lazy sports reporters especially Florio wouldn’t have a job.

  14. There is no better place for an NFL football fan to be then at the actual draft. Being around fans from 31 other teams and where everyone is just having a blast. Nashville was the best ever, followed closely by Vegas, then Dallas. If you have never been, you should try it some year.

  15. The NFL Draft is the law of diminishing returns at an exponential rate. They need to do something different with day 3 – it’s currently unwatchable.

  17. YouTube TV was so far behind by the time I saw the Eagles picking Jalen Carter I was being texted about them taking Nolan Smith.

  18. “And yet millions tune in for it, and tens of thousands show up to loiter around a stage where not very much happens.

    It’s frankly amazing that it’s all such a happening.”

    ————————————————————————–

    It’s called exercising free will. I’d rather “watch or loiter” than tune into any indoctrination session (news and analyses on MSM), watch the NBA or NHL leagues that coerce kowtowing to ‘wokeism’ etc. amore important, it is uplifting to celebrate the success of others, in this case young men who have been thru the grinder, who have attained their dreams. Thank you NFL!!!

  19. I am honestly surprised that so many people watch the draft. I don’t see the appeal in simply watching players get selected to teams when I can just read an article on it in the aftermath, so that number is shocking. I would’ve guessed 5 million, maybe 10 at max – not 54, guess I’m the odd one here.

