NFL Network off Xfinity cable

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2023, 5:21 PM EDT
NFL Combine
Getty Images

Xfinity cable customers no longer have NFL Network.

NFL Network went off the air today and was replaced by an on-screen message reading, “Our programming agreement with NFL Network has expired. As a result, this channel is currently unavailable through Xfinity and Comcast Business.”

Xfinity has also confirmed it no longer has an agreement to carry NFL RedZone, although RedZone doesn’t start until Week One of the regular season, so the two sides still have more than four months to reach an agreement before Xfinity customers lose the channel that is like a Sunday religion to some football fans.

Carriage disputes between popular channels and major cable companies usually get resolved, but at the moment if you want to watch NFL Network, you can’t do so on Xfinity.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “NFL Network off Xfinity cable

  1. Xfinity: You’re services are no longer required.

  4. In between the draft and the preseason, is there any reason at all to watch the NFL network?

  5. Should have set the expiration date for the day before the draft. Then, the uproar could have ended or helped resolve any differences keeping the new deal from being realized.

  6. Xfinity customers aren’t missing a thing, as they already know. Between January and December, other than maybe a preseason game and a random regular season game, it’s totally unwatchable.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.