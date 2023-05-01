NFLPA advises agents that sports books are snitching on players who use gambling apps

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2023, 11:45 AM EDT
DraftKings Inc. And FanDuel Inc. Applications As Ad Spending Increases
Getty Images

It’s been obvious that the NFL is catching players who gamble in violation of league policy not by any high-end sleuthing activities but by having the proof fall into its lap, thanks to one or more sports book partners.

That seems to be exactly what’s happening.

The NFL Players Association has sent an email to all agents alerting them to the fact that recent suspensions arose from players using mobile apps on their phones, either while at work or while traveling with their teams.

“I am sure all of you have seen the recent suspensions of players that resulted from violations of the NFL Gambling Policy (which is unilaterally imposed by the NFL and not collectively bargained),” the email to all contract advisors, a copy of which PFT has obtained, explains. “These recent violations involved players placing bets using mobile apps on their phone while at work or while traveling with their teams. This is a violation of the NFL’s Gambling Policy.

“During the NFL’s investigations we have learned that these apps (like FanDuel) are highly sensitive and very sophisticated at tracking, among other things, user location to be sure that the people using the app are not ‘prohibited gamblers’ and/or that the person using the app is in a location where they are allowed to place bets on the app. We have confirmed that some states monitor/audit FanDuel and the other gambling apps to ensure that the companies are in compliance with state law. Further the apps monitor gambler activity. It was as part of that monitoring that the NFL learned of the players using the apps at work in violation of NFL rules. At no time should players open or use any mobile gambling app while at work.”

It’s unclear why the union sent the email to agents and not to the players. It’s not for the agents to warn the players not to gamble on their phones. It’s for the union to issue that warning.

Frankly, it almost seems as if the union is warning agents so that the union can blame the agents for not warning the players, if the violations continue.

The reality is that, for some players, no warning is going to work. They’re either not paying attention, or they don’t care.

The individual teams have every reason to warn players about the gambling policy, and they do. But it still happens.

And it likely will keep happening.

It shouldn’t. Players who read this stuff (and we know plenty of you do), make sure your teammates realize that they shouldn’t gamble on their phones. Never on pro football, and never on anything while “at work” (practice, facility, traveling with team, etc.).

They’ll find out, and they’ll take swift and serious action.

They’ll do it because it’s easy to prove. They’ll do it because it creates the impression they’re proactively enforcing the policy. Even if the truth is they’re sitting back and waiting for the sports books to snitch on the players.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “NFLPA advises agents that sports books are snitching on players who use gambling apps

  2. So..it’s ok for a NFL employee to gamble from home or the Barber shop. But you can face severe punishment if you gamble on your phone at work. seems clear enough. also seems silly

  3. Leave it to the L0Lions to get caught with their pants down concerning their major locker room problems in Detroit! The Lions are now the poster team for gambling scandals in the NFL. Great Job Holmes and Campbell!

    SAME
    OLD
    LIONS

  4. Someone in a leadership role needs to be held accountable for this miss in Detroit. Three players got suspended and or cut! The players need to have competent leaders teaching them to avoid this tom foolery of breaking the league rules on gambling!

  5. Here is a crazy idea. If you are a professional athlete, just dont gamble on any games in any sports period. It is just not worth the potential trouble, whether that trouble is justified or not.

  6. Detroit Degenerate Gamblers! Shame Shame! Throw the book at them Roger!

    Why has no Lions staff been fired yet?

  7. This isn’t complicated. As an NFL player there are rules against gambling. If they break the rule, they get punished.

    Follow the rules, don’t bet, and you won’t get punished. I have zero compassion for any player that gets busted for being an idiot.

  8. Seriously… didn’t we all see this coming? Nobody is really surprised by this, right?

  10. How hard is it for these players to just have a friend or family member do their betting for them? The work-arounds to avoid this are comical.

  11. This highlights what a lot of people don’t understand – your mobile device isn’t a computer anymore it’s a corporate tracking device following your every action. Everything politicians complain that TikTok does, well so does every other app and they make your data available for peanuts on perfectly legal data markets

  13. So what if they’re snitching, team personnel, including and especially the players shouldn’t be betting. Sounds like the union is saying’Well damn, they are going to enforce this after all so be careful. We can’t have any fun!’

  14. Snitching is pretty harsh, How about “holding them responsible for their actions”?
    I am all for keeping the integrity of the game. Have you ever heard of the White sox scandal?

  15. calhounlambeau87 says:
    May 1, 2023 at 12:06 pm
    How hard is it for these players to just have a friend or family member do their betting for them? The work-arounds to avoid this are comical.

    ———————————

    These are the same players who choose to drive drunk instead of calling an Uber, so logical thinking isn’t necessarily a strong suit.

  16. New contract terms, any form of gambling while under contract is strictly prohibited and the signer will be held financially accountable for damages incurred by the team due to a player interaction with any gambling entity.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.